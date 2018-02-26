Inter Set Huge Asking Price for Slovakian Star After Manchester City Have January Bid Rejected

Inter will reportedly demand a transfer fee of at least €80m for their Slovakian centre-back Milan Skriniar.

The Italian club are intending to keep hold of the defender this summer, but if a club were to buy him it would take an extraordinary offer to prise him away from the club.

As reported by Football Italia, Inter rejected a bid of €65m from Manchester City in January for Skriniar and it would now take a massive bid for them to part ways with the centre-back.

City are not the only club interested in the Slovakian, with a whole host of other top European clubs reportedly interested in securing his signature.





Their could be a real scramble for the defender in the summer and the fee Inter are demanding may see him become the world's most expensive defender.

The 23-year-old has made 26 appearances for the club this season, scoring four goals in the process and impressing throughout. He moved to Inter from Sampdoria in the summer of 2017 for a fee of around €18m and if Inter are to sell for the fee demanded they will make a remarkable profit in just one year.





Inter currently sit fourth in Serie A - just one point behind third place Lazio and will be preparing for a huge game next week where they face AC Milan in the Milan derby.





This game needs no introducing and will no doubt be a fiery clash. AC will want to continue their current good run of form, whereas Inter will want to extend the seven point gap between the two teams.