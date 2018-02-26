Jermain Defoe Laments 'Sad' Sunderland Situation But Backs 'Unbelievable' Chris Coleman

Bournemouth striker Jermain Defoe has described the situation at former club Sunderland as 'sad' but remains optimistic that they can recover and return to the Premier League soon.

After being relegated from the Premier League last season the Black Cats have really gone from bad to worse with the club currently sitting bottom in the Championship, and speaking about his former club Defoe described the situation as sad but remains hopeful that the club can turn things around.

The Championship is brutal, Hull and Sunderland relegated and now fighting relegation and Reading and Sheffield Wednesday were in the play offs last season and now in the bottom half. Championship = Unpredictable. — Charlie Bonner (@Charlie_Bonner) February 24, 2018

He told Sky Sports: "Fingers crossed they can get a few wins, build some confidence and hopefully get out of the situation they are in. Next season, hopefully they can kick on and build on that to have a good season.

"Sunderland is a Premier League club. The fan base, stadium and the facilities, it is a massive club. It is sad to see them in this situation but hopefully they will get out of it soon."

Defoe also praised new boss Chris Coleman for his faith in the youngsters at the club despite their poor situation.

Crazy to see Chris Coleman's Sunderland at the bottom of the Championship considering the job he did with Wales. Its almost like Wales were on an upward trajectory and well settled when he took that job and that Ramsey and Bale carried them to their success irrespective of him — Coventry City Podcast #PUSB (@NiiLampteyShow) February 21, 2018

"He [Coleman] is an unbelievable man. I have always respected some of his work as a manager and what he has achieved at club level and internationally. I am happy to see the young lads come through and doing well in a difficult situation."

The Black Cats drew 3-3 with Middlesbrough on Saturday in what was a thrilling game, but the result leaves Coleman's men without a win in six. With just 12 matches to play, there is a real possibility that the club could be playing in League One next season.