Journalist Claims That Antoine Griezmann Will '100%' Complete Barcelona Switch This Summer

Barcelona have reached an agreement with Atlético Madrid that will see Antoine Griezmann move to the Camp Nou during the summer transfer window, according to comments made by SPORT journalist Albert Rogé.

Rogé claimed on Twitter that he has been informed of a private agreement between the two clubs and that Griezmann will "100%" become a Barca player next season.

Está cerrado, sí aunque obviamente ninguna de las dos partes lo confirmará. En @sport ya informamos del acuerdo privado que existe entre ambos y Griezmann será del Barça en verano 100% https://t.co/P0sxiZNDfS — Albert Rogé (@albert_roge) February 25, 2018

Griezmann has been tipped to complete a transfer to Manchester United over the last few years but a move for the 26-year-old, following the Red Devils' Europa League success, was halted due to a transfer ban in the Spanish capital.

Griezmann still remains a transfer target for the Manchester United hierarchy but the arrival of Alexis Sánchez in January has, for the time being at least, seen their pursuit of the France international come to a halt.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

It is believed that United are now looking to strengthen in other areas as the club look to mount a title challenge next season.

José Mourinho is understood to have shortlisted three midfielders ahead of the summer transfer window, with a combination of poor form and players' contracts expiring proving to be a cause for concern.

Long-term Premier League target Jorginho is believed to be on Mourinho's radar, with the athletic Jean Michaël Seri also being lined up by the club.

However, it is SS Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinković-Savić who appears to be at the top of Mourinho's wishlist and the club are reportedly ready to move for the Serbian midfielder this summer.