Jurgen Klopp Eyeing £20m Swoop for England Under-20s Star as Potential Can Replacement

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has identified England's U20 World Cup winning captain Lewis Cook as a potential successor to Emre Can, as the Reds prepare for life without the soon-to-be out of contract German midfielder.

The Liverpool manager is looking at possible options as Can's contract is set to expire in the summer and with him looking set to join Italian giants Juventus on a free, Cook has now been identified as a possible replacement.

The Merseyside club are now plotting a £20m move for the impressive young midfielder, according to The Sun.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Bournemouth will be hoping to hold onto their impressive youngster as the Liverpool scouts have been keeping tabs on the £20m rated midfielder during a season where he earned his maiden call up to Gareth Southgate's Three Lions squad in November.

Cook has played 16 Premier League games for Bournemouth this season and has not looked out of place against the Premier League big boys as the 21-year old seemingly slots into the Liverpool-esque playing style Eddie Howe's Bournemouth play.

Cook's passing ability undoubtedly is his greatest strength as the former Leeds United man can control a midfield despite his tender age, with Cook playing a pivotal role in Eddie Howe's team's climb out of relegation trouble in recent weeks.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Liverpool have been tracking Cook's progress since he left Leeds two seasons ago and the Merseyside club have been left impressed as he lifted the Under-20 World cup with England last year in South Korea, the country’s first triumph at a global tournament since 1966.





All eyes were on England's talent after the World Cup success and whether they'll get a chance to play in the Premier League, but Cook has established himself at the Vitality Stadium after breaking into the team earlier in the campaign.

In addition to Cook, Liverpool have also been linked with a summer move for Napoli star Jorginho as Klopp looks set to bolster his midfield options, even with the imminent arrival of Naby Keita.