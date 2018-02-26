Jurgen Klopp Reportedly Contacts Real Madrid Regarding Availability of Colombian Superstar

The Daily Star have reported that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has contacted Real Madrid over a potential move for Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez.

The creative midfielder has experienced a rejuvenation of his career whilst on loan at Bayern Munich, and is now attracting interest from other clubs once his loan has expired.

Real Madrid have reportedly told Klopp that he is not for sale however, as they look set to allow to Bayern to sign the attacker on a permanent deal.

Rodriguez struggled to nail down a first team spot at the Bernabeu after moving to Madrid from Monaco in 2014, and many thought the early promise of his career would amount to nothing.

However, a move to Bayern on loan in the summer of 2017 has given James a new lease of life, with the Colombian impressing under manager Jupp Heynckes.

He has started 13 Bundesliga games this year and has racked up and impressive four goals and six assists in the process. Unfortunately for James, he picked up a calf injury in the club's 5-0 thrashing of Besiktas in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League, and may now be facing a spell on the sidelines.

The 26-year-old has quite a history with injuries and this will be concerning for those clubs interested in securing his signature.