Liverpool Told to Cough Up €65m for Highly Rated Napoli Midfielder

Liverpool have been told that they will need to trigger Piotr Zielinski's release clause if they are to sign the midfielder this summer, according to reports in Italy on Monday.

It was only Sunday when the Times reported that Liverpool were in for Zielinski's teammate Jorginho, in what would seem a much more likely transfer to go through once the season draws to a close. However, the 23-year-old has been linked with the Reds for a while now, and over in Italy, reports continue to claim that the Polish midfielder is on Klopp's list.

According to Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness), Liverpool will be forced to trigger Zielinski's transfer clause of €65m if Napoli are to even consider letting him leave (although, at that point they'll be forced into allowing his departure).

This comes only days after Calcio Mercato claimed that the Reds were preparing a bid of around €35-40m for his services - and it seems that the Serie A leaders are prepared to stick to their guns over the future of a player with massive potential.





In this day and age, even €65m might be considered a reasonable outlay for a promising player.





With RB Leipzig's Naby Keita arriving in July, and having signed Virgil van DIjk for a record breaking £75m in January, it appears that Jurgen Klopp is preparing for an all out assault on the Premier League title next season, with his attacking line already proving its efficiency.

The Anfield outfit have also been linked with impressive Roma goalkeeper Alisson, and if these kind of deals come through, surely Liverpool will be in with a shout of the title next campaign.