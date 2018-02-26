Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has insisted he remains confident he made the "right choice" in picking the Red Devils over a return to Chelsea during the summer, but has asked for more respect for his achievements during his time already at Old Trafford.

The 24-year-old completed his £75m switch from Everton to Jose Mourinho's outfit ahead of this season, option to remain in the North West instead of heading back to London and the Blues where his career in England began.

However, despite this term not having the desired effect as of yet, the Belgium international is adamant he made the correct decision.

"When I make a choice it’s with my head and my heart. I made the right choice for me", Lukaku told The Times (via the Guardian) when asked if he regrets not choosing Chelsea.

"As you can see, I’m in a good situation. I’m with a manager and players who push me every day. The challenge is there to win, and it’s something that I wanted.”

However, despite seemingly enjoying life at Old Trafford so far, the frontman believes he is entitled to more respect from supporters, claiming people forget he still has a long way to go in the game before he even reaches his peak.

"I think I have got a nice record", Lukaku added. "I’ve scored a lot this season, and I just want to keep going.

"I know that I can improve and I want to improve and really work hard. I want to win trophies. We are still in the fight in two competitions. It’s not going to be easy, but it’s a nice challenge.

"I’m 24 and I think I have a lot of years ahead of me to improve before my prime so I’m never satisfied. I always want to improve and get better, and it’s a nice challenge.

"[Do people forget how young I am?] Yeah, because I’ve been in the game for so long. I started playing when I was 16.

"Year in, year out people expect 20 goals from me. I’ve been doing it for [almost] ten years straight so I think I’ve proved myself.

"You expect a bit more respect, but it’s the situation we’re in. I don’t listen to it. I just want to improve and show the people what I can do on the pitch.

"I’m playing for the biggest club in the world. It’s something that I wanted, but it’s not only that. I just want to win trophies."