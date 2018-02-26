Manchester City beat Arsenal to the Carabao Cup on Sunday, but manager Pep Guardiola did not join in the celebrations.

While City were up in stands lifting the trophy after besting the Gunners 3-0 thanks to goals from Sergio Aguero, Vincent Kompany and David Silva, Guardiola opted to stay on the pitch instead of joining the festivities, and in an interview via the Mirror, he's explained his reasons why.

"It's for Manchester City, it's not for me. It's nice to see it from here. It's much nicer."

A classy gesture from the 47-year-old, who seemingly wanted to give all the credit to his players.

The former Barcelona coach would have been very happy to see his side lift their first trophy of the season, after crashing out of the FA Cup at Wigan earlier in February. A treble is still on and they've already got that first trophy under their belts now.

City dominated the game on Sunday afternoon. Aguero opened the scoring in the 18th minute when he found himself one on one with Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina, after a mistake from Shkodran Mustafi.

Captain Kompany then doubled his side's lead with just over half an hour to go, a brilliant moment for the injury prone defender, which left the game effectively over.

Arsenal didn't pose any real threat of getting themselves back into the final and David Silva topped off a confident display from City with a 65th-minute finish past Ospina.