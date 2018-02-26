Watford Join Race With Giants Arsenal & PSG for Sunderland Youngster

Watford have reportedly joined the race alongside Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain for Sunderland striker Joel Asoro.

According to the Watford Observer, the Hornets are interested in a summer move for the teenage starlet.





The Swedish 18-year-old scored in a thrilling 3-3 draw against Middlesbrough at the weekend, while his performances have seen him rewarded on the national stage as he has been called up for the Swedish Under-21s.

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

Watford are apparently looking to beef up their attack ahead of next season, with their top scorer in this campaign, Abdoulaye Doucoure, only registering seven goals so far.

The Hornets clearly need to freshen up the attack, and Asoro could be the player that does that. He has shown an ability in finishing and he has plenty of time to improve with his young age.

Asoro has also generated interest from a number of Europe's top sides, and Javi Gracia's Watford may face competition from the likes of Arsenal and PSG in the summer.