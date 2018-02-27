200 Up: Liverpool Star Leads the Premier League in This Important Statistical Category

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has scored 23 goals in 27 games since returning to the Premier League this season, despite playing much of his football in a wide role as opposed to a typical 'number nine' position like Golden Boot rival Harry Kane.

But given just how many touches of the ball the Egyptian superstar has had in opposition penalty areas this season and therefore how frequently he is getting into the right places to score, it is perhaps hardly surprising at all.

Data courtesy of EA SPORTS can reveal that Salah became the first Premier League player this season to amass 200 touches of the ball in opposition penalty areas after Liverpool beat West Ham 4-1 on Saturday, a game in which the 25-year-old scored.

Salah has touched the ball 201 times in Premier League opposition penalty areas so far in 2017/18, ahead of Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling on 199.

Kane, who has won each of the last two Golden Boots after scoring 25 and 29 goals in 2015/16 and 2016/17 respectively, has had 182 touches in the box.

Watford revelation Richarlison also features in the top five with 174 touches, as does Arsenal front-man Alexandre Lacazette on 164 touches.

Overall, there are three Manchester City players in the top 10, with Sergio Aguero (157) and Leroy Sane (143) also listed, while Salah is joined by attacking partner Roberto Firmino (138).

As Liverpool battle with Manchester United for second place in the standings - the rival clubs will face each other at Old Trafford next month - Salah will hope to continue his fine season.





Player Club Touches in Opp. Penalty Area Mohamed Salah Liverpool 201 Raheem Sterling Manchester City 199 Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur 182 Richarlison Watford 174 Alexandre Lacazette Arsenal 164 Sergio Aguero Manchester City 157 Wilfried Zaha Crystal Palace 150 Leroy Sane Manchester City 143 Roberto Firmino Liverpool 138 Dele Alli Tottenham Hotspur 130





Data Courtesy of EA SPORTS, the Lead Partner of the Premier League