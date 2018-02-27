Arsenal Legend Ian Wright Slams Spurs Right-Back Serge Aurier for Foul Throws Against Crystal Palace

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright did not hold back when it came to commenting on Tottenham's Serge Aurier's performance at the weekend.

The Spurs full back managed to rack up three foul throws during the Lilywhites game at Crystal Palace on Sunday, becoming the first player to commit that offence as many times in one match, reports Football Insider. Luckily, manager Mauricio Pochettino saw the funny side.

The 25-year-old unfortunately also failed to get the ball out of his feet when it fell to him at the far post with the the open goal calling, while the game still stood at 0-0.

The former Paris St Germain star did make a perfectly timed tackle in the Spurs penalty box to prevent Palace from scoring and Spurs did go on to win the game, but it is still likely to be a performance the full-back would like to put behind him.

Ian Wright was not shy in giving his opinion when it came to discussing the simplicity of a legal throw in.

"You just know how to take them from a young age," said Wright on BBC 5 Live Sport on Monday night.

“The basic thing you should know as a professional footballer is how to take a throw-in and when you see it you cannot help but laugh.”

Aurier has not yet found his stride at Tottenham. He has made 20 appearances in all competitions for the London club, since making the move from PSG in the summer.

The 25-year-old has had some impressive performances for the Lilywhites, against Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, but there have been some less impressive ones too; most notably against West Ham at the start of the season.

Spurs boss Pochettino does opt to alternate his full-backs when possible, which has resulted in the Ivory Coast international constantly coming in and out of the side, a factor that could be behind Aurier's inconsistent start in England.



