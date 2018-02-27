Ex-Crewe Boss Gradi Embroiled in Online Pornography Storm as Fallout From Bennell Case Continues

Dario Gradi is facing further scrutiny over his time in charge of Crewe Alexandra after computer pornography allegations were made against him.

The former boss and current director of football of the League Two side, who were embroiled in the Barry Bennell child sex abuse case, is at the centre of more accusations over wrongdoing from a former Crewe employee.

BBC Sport understands that the unnamed individual was asked to wipe pornography off Gradi's computer back in 2001 after Gradi hosted a group of Irish Under-13 players at his home.

The group are said to have viewed the material together, and the whistle blower - who provided a statement back in 2011 to the NSPCC over the incident - was said to have been left 'amazed' that Gradi had been allowed to host the boys in that manner.

That hosting came after former youth coach Bennell had twice been jailed after he was found guilty of child sexual offences in 1994 and 1998, but no investigation was made by Crewe despite the employee making ex-chairman John Bowler aware of what was asked of him.

The man contacted both the NSPCC and Cheshire Police twice - in 2011 and 2016 - with the latter of those raised concerns coming after more allegations about Bennell's behaviour had come to light.

The informant has since moved on to contact the FA's independent Sheldon Inquiry with the hope that they will follow up his lead.



A statement from Cheshire Police to the BBC confirmed that they had received a complaint about Gradi's behaviour but explained that no charges were brought against him at the time.

It read: "In December 2012 Cheshire Police received reports regarding concerns about material on a computer.

"Following enquiries, it was established that no criminal activity had taken place. The person who made the report was updated at the time."

Gradi declined to comment when approached by the BBC over the Bennell accusations two years ago, and has been suspended by the club following an FA investigation into claims that he 'smoothed over' a complaint of sexual assault whilst working at Chelsea in the 1970s.

