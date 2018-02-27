Lazio Midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Admits Man Utd Rumours Are 'Nice'

Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has admitted that it is "nice" to be linked with a club of Manchester United's status.





The Serbia international is believed to have been identified as a target for manager Jose Mourinho ahead of this summer's transfer window.





With midfielder Michael Carrick set to retire at the end of the season and Marouane Fellaini possibly on his way out, Milinkovic-Savic has been the subject of repeated rumours of a move to United.

Sergej Milinković-Savić’s season by numbers:



24 Serie A games

9 goals

2 assists

30 dribbles

36 key passes

46 tackles

21 interceptions

59 aerial duels won



As a midfielder, he can do it all. Just turned 23 and set to be this summer’s hottest property — Ryan Baldi (@RyanBaldiFW) February 27, 2018

But he has insisted that he remains content at Lazio for the time being.





“It’s nice when people are talking about me,” Milinkovic-Savic told La Gazzetta dello Sport via the Daily Post. “But I don’t place too much importance on these things. I’m happy at Lazio and am feeling good here for now, but then we will have to see.”





Lazio sporting director Igli Tare recently claimed that the 23-year-old is valued at over £60m and revealed that an offer was rejected last summer.

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

“I wouldn’t know how much he’s worth, but €70million (£61.75m) would be too little,” he said. “Over the summer we received, and rejected, an offer worth €70million for Milinkovic-Savic.

“We want to make Lazio a point of arrival for players rather than a stepping stone to bigger clubs. We have a lot of work to do, but that is our objective.

"The team was built to achieve certain objectives and from now until the end of the season, there will be no more transfer market distractions.”