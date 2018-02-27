Liverpool Fans Slate Midfielder After He Wasn't Included in the Starting XI for West Ham Win

By 90Min
February 27, 2018

Jordan Henderson has been a regular starter in the middle of the park for Jurgen Klopp's team so far this season, with the Liverpool captain having made 18 appearances for the Reds in the Premier League so far this season, starting 15 of them, much to the dismay of some Liverpool fans. 

But the England midfielder was an unused substitute during Liverpool's 4-1 win over West Ham on Saturday. 

On Monday, the club used Twitter and it's official website to explain that Henderson didn't feature in the game because of a 'little issue' in terms of his fitness. 

But Liverpool fans replying to the tweet had their own reasons why they think that the 27-year-old should be left on the bench. 

