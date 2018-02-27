Newcastle Confirm Jonjo Shelvey Sustained a Knee Injury Against Bournemouth

Newcastle have confirmed Jonjo Shelvey suffered a knee injury against Bournemouth on Saturday.

The club put out a short statement on their official website on Tuesday to inform supporters that the midfielder is to be scanned and assessed later on in the week so his recovery period can be determined.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Shelvey sustained the injury as a result of a collision with his own goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, and the early expectations are that he will miss a return to Anfield to face Liverpool.

The player was not withdrawn by Rafa Benitez and looked laboured as the game against the Cherries drew to an end.

The news will come as a blow for fans, who know Shelvey has been one of the Magpies' better players this season, despite some rash moments and an iffy display on Saturday.

INJURY NEWS: Jonjo Shelvey suffered a knee injury during Saturday's draw at @afcbournemouth.



Read more: https://t.co/dh76eQwJnH #NUFC pic.twitter.com/2Zu9oxBoRT — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) February 27, 2018

The 26-year-old has made 23 appearances so far this season and could now be absent for a crucial period as the club try to naviagate their way away from the relegation zone.

Newcastle sit 15th in the Premier League table following the 2-2 draw, but could have moved up to 13th had they held out for the final 10 minutes.

