Now or Never: Juventus Tell Liverpool Star Emre Can That He Has a Week to Sign or Deal Is Off

Italian champions Juventus have apparently let Liverpool's Emre Can know that a potential deal will be off the table if he fails to agree to join them in the next seven days.

That is according to Gazzetta dello Sport (H/T TEAMtalk), who are reporting that the Serie A giants have grown impatient in their chase of the player after trying to get him to agree a move since early January.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Can's contract will expire at the end of the season, and with the Reds unable to tie him down to a fresh deal, he is likely to move on as a free agent when the campaign comes to a close. The German has been tipped to join Juve and it is expected that he will do so, yet the club now seem bent on dealing with absolutes and want assurances that they will have their man in short order.

A deal was thought to be really close these past few weeks, but based on Gazzetta's assessment, things may have taken an odd turn. The 24-year-old hasn't given off the impression of wanting to remain at Anfield, yet he is no closer to finalising things with The Old Lady.

Ecco la prima pagina della Gazzetta dello Sport:

⚽ Svolta Milan, con Gattuso ha cambiato faccia

⚽ Napoli da 10, gol e spettacolo a Cagliari

⚽ Ultimatum Juve a Emre Can pic.twitter.com/nCQwH4sut5 — LaGazzettadelloSport (@Gazzetta_it) February 27, 2018

(You may also be interested in: Liverpool Fans Speculate as Marco Reus Uses Roberto Firmino's Celebration During Bundesliga Game)

Juve are also understood to be worried due to interest from Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The aforementioned have reportedly picked up an interest in the midfielder, and are now monitoring the situation between Liverpool and Juventus.

Jurgen Klopp, though, is keen to keep Can in his squad for next season, but the Merseyside's high-flyers are extremely likely to be without the German after the World Cup and it's now probably just a matter of where he ends up.