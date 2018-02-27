Samir Nasri Banned for 6 Months After Being Found Guilty of Anti-Doping Violation

Ex-Arsenal and Manchester City midfielder Samir Nasri has officially been banned from football for a period of six months after being found guilty of violating the World Anti-doping Code and the UEFA Anti-doping Regulations.

UEFA opened an investigation in March 2017 into allegations that Nasri had visited an intravenous therapy treatment centre in Los Angeles in December 2016.

Upon reaching a decision after 12 months, European football's governing body declared: "The player Samir Nasri has been found guilty for using a prohibited method in accordance with sub-section M2, par. 2 of the WADA Prohibited List."

Nasri, who had badly struggled with injuries during the 2015/16 season, was on loan at Sevilla at the time. He later joined Turkish side Antalyaspor on a permanent transfer in the summer of 2017, but is currently without a club after being released by mutual consent last month.

The 30-year-old has played 500 senior clubs games to date and also appeared 41 times for France during an international career that lasted six years between 2007 and 2013.

