Chelsea boss Antonio Conte may just have his old job waiting for him if he parts ways with the Blues by the end of this season.

The under-fire coach oversaw the Blues' seventh Premier League loss of the season on Sunday, with the London side leaving Old Trafford nursing a 2-1 defeat, following what was a very bright start.

And although Conte has reiterated his desire to see out his contract at Stamford Bridge, Roman Abramovich may have other ideas, given his penchant for swinging the ax in times of crisis.

The Italy coaching job, meanwhile, is still vacant since the firing of Gian Piero Ventura, and the Italian FA (FIGC) are in search of a new manager. According to newly appointed sub-commissioner Alessandro Costacurta, Conte remains the top choice as he continues his search for a new coach.

"I've not decided yet, but I think that the person who could do the best job would be Conte," Costacurta he said to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"I'll definitely speak to him in a few months' time.

"Conte has already shown that he knows how to be Italy coach, as we saw at the European Championships, whereas the others haven't."

Costacurta also noted that he hasn't ruled other available coaches out, with a few Italian managers possibly up for grabs.

"That does not mean I wouldn't be fine about having Mancini, Ancelotti -- who, however, appears to have pulled himself out of the running -- or even Ranieri, who had a difficult experience with Greece, but emerged from that strengthened and then went to Leicester," he added.

"I'm looking for a coach, not just somebody who picks players, so I won't ignore the coaches in Serie A either. [Atalanta's Gian Piero] Gasperini and [Sampdoria's Marco] Giampaolo are great and would do well."