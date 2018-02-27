Top Clubs in Europe to Fight it Out for PSG Wonderkid Yacine Adli as Starlet Decides to Leave Paris

17-year-old Yacine Adli is one of the most exciting young prospects in football. And the reported revelation that the young midfielder does not want to continue his career in Paris has sparked interest from top clubs around Europe.

London club Arsenal are reportedly impressed by the teenager, but Adli is thought to not be keen on a move to the Premier League, claims L’Equipe (via The Sun).

Barcelona and Juventus are both keeping tabs on the young frenchman and with the midfielders contract coming to an end, it would only cost his chosen club £250k to secure the starlet. Either club could be a likely destination for Adli.

Although Barcelona are not worried about splashing the cash to bring in big names, they are reportedly keen to add to their youth system and bring young players through the ranks at Camp Nou.

While Serie A side, Juventus are a club know for putting faith in their youth system and are willing to give young players with potential a chance.

It could be a straight fight between two of Europe's giants, but the Spanish side may be the more eager club in the chase for PSG's young star, in search for revenge after the French side nabbed Neymar from them last summer.