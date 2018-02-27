Young Newcastle Midfielder Dan Barlaser Striving for First Team Call Up

21-year-old Dan Barlaser is hoping for a chance with the Newcastle first team in the near future, with the young midfielder currently on loan at League Two side Crewe Alexandra, but he has only managed 58 minutes of game time since making the move in January.

Barlaser recently returned to St James' Park to play for the Under-23 side on Monday night, and has spoken of his desire to break into the first team, reports Evening Chronicle (via HITC).

“I didn’t play on Saturday so I just spoke to Ben Dawson and he told me to come back and get some match fitness," said the Turkish midfielder, referring to Newcastle United's development coach.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

“Ben rang me and told me that he’d spoken to the first-team manager and he wanted me to play [for the under-23s]."

The 21-year-old continued: “The first team have been playing well recently so my aim is to come back and be a better player.

“I want to try to get myself in the first team.

“The manager shows that he wants the lads to go away and develop so that’s good as well.”

Barlaser's main aim is to break into the first team for the Magpies, but he will remain at Crewe until the end of the season and is hopeful of getting some more game time to impress Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez.

“They were in a relegation battle when I first went down there. I wasn’t playing because he wanted clean sheets and he didn’t think I could do that. They won on Saturday and they are 18th now.





"The aim would be to get more minutes in the bank for me now,” said the midfielder, who has been at Newcastle since 2006.

