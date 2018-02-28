Aaron Ramsey Urged to Sort Out Arsenal Future 'Quickly' by National Team Manager Ryan Giggs

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has been warned that his future in north London needs to be sorted out "sooner rather than later" by his national team manager, Ryan Giggs.

The Welshman is entering the final year of his contract at the Emirates, finding himself in a similar position to what Alexis Sánchez and Mesut Özil found themselves in last year, and will be attracting interest from across Europe.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Despite being forced to much must of the season through injury, Ramsey has already been involved in 14 goals in the Premier League - proving his importance at Arsenal.

However, the Gunners have once again allowed one of their stars to run down their contracts and the Wales national team manager doesn't want to see Ramsey be the subject of constant transfer speculation; much like the aforementioned Sanchez and Özil were last summer.

"I hope Aaron sorts it out sooner rather than later," Giggs said, as quoted by the Daily Mail. "Any player having talks with contracts you want it sorted out as quickly as possible.

"He's at a good club. From a personal point of view when you're at a club you're used to it can help you. You know all the staff and the players.

"I was always happy, there was always a challenge at United so I never saw any reason to leave. I was happy playing my football. I never got bored or felt the need to go anywhere else."