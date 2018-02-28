Crystal Palace Chairman Challenges Players to Avoid the Drop as Planning for Championship Begins

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has revealed that plans for Championship life have already begun and it is up to the players to prevent relegation from the Premier League.

The Eagles are currently 17th in the Premier League table, with goal difference the only thing keeping them outside of the relegation zone. Crystal Palace have 10 league games remaining this season and three of their next four games will be against Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool.

They are likely to face those games without Wilfried Zaha, their second top scorer in the Premier League, after manager Roy Hodgson revealed he could still be out for a few weeks through injury.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Chairman Parish says it is up to the players to save the club from relegation to the Championship, as he admits that he is already planning for the drop.

According to the Daily Mail, he said: "We are in a difficult situation, make no mistake. People ask what I'm planning for, I'm planning for Championship. At the moment it's down to the players, but if it does happen I can't start thinking about it then."





The Crystal Palace chairman also issued a warning to the Premier League about spending. He continued: "We waste a lot of money in football. There are debates about how we keep more money in the game, agent fees... I don't think a slight tightening of purse strings is a bad thing. We've all got a bit lazy in the Premier League.





"F1 only has two teams competing at the moment, so people are switching off. We can't let that happen in the Premier League."