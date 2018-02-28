Forgotten Liverpool Winger Makes First Appearance in 295 Days in Debut for New Club

He has been plagued by injuries during his time at Anfield, but on Sunday Serbian midfielder Lazar Markovic finally returned to the field as he came on as a substitute for new club Anderlecht - his first appearance since playing for Hull City in May 2017.

The then-highly rated Markovic was signed for around £20m from Benfica for the Reds in 2014, but has struggled to make any kind of an impression at the club.

He has been loaned out numerous times, including to Hull and Fenerbahce, and has made a total of only 19 appearances for the Reds, scoring three times.

On deadline day the 23-year-old joined Belgian side Anderlecht on loan, but has had to wait for his opportunity as he continues to try to get back to full fitness, with Anderlecht manager Hein Vanhaezebrouk reportedly shocked by the player's poor physical condition upon arrival.

Lazar Markovic's loan spell at Anderlecht has started in inauspicious circumstances, after coach Hein Vanhaezebrouck was reportedly forced to place the Liverpool winger on a special fitness regime. (@LivEchoLFC) https://t.co/55BThxIikc — Anfield HQ (@AnfieldHQ) February 10, 2018

Nevertheless, it appears that the player is finally match-fit, and he managed to last the final 20 minutes of Anderlecht's 5-3 win over Royal Excel Mouscron.

According to Liverpool Echo, Markovic didn't make a huge impact on the game, but both Liverpool and Anderlecht fans alike will no doubt be happy that he is at least able to play again after such a long time out.

Reds fans will no doubt be watching with interest to see if there is any chance of Markovic replicating the form that convinced the club to sign him in the past. At only 23 years of age, if he can put his injury problems behind him, perhaps the Serb could still restart his career.