Legendary Juventus Goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon Heaps Praise on Liverpool Target Alisson

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has praised the qualities of Roma goalkeeper Alisson amid speculation linking him with a summer move to Liverpool.

The Brazilian has impressed in Serie A this season after spending most of last campaign as backup to Wojciech Szczesny.

He has been the subject of incessant speculation but has insisted that he remains committed to Roma while still under contract at the club.

Gigi Buffon on Liverpool transfer target Alisson: “He is a surprise only for those who haven’t seen him before. What really strikes me is how he deals with dangerous situations so efficiently.”



His performances have not only caught the eye of Liverpool's scouts. Buffon, the most capped Italian player of all time and still playing in Serie A at 40-years-old, has credited his consistency.

“Alisson is a surprise only for those who haven’t seen him before,” Buffon said - quoted by Roma's official website. “What really strikes me is how he deals with dangerous situations so efficiently. That gives his team a lot of confidence.”

Sky Sports reported last week that Liverpool made an enquiry into the availability of the 26-year-old during the January transfer window.

But Roma reportedly value Alisson at £62m, a fee that would represent a world-record for goalkeepers.

The Giallorossi are also believed to be attempting to persuade the shot-stopper to sign a new contract to put an end to the uncertainty over his future.

Alisson was recently described by his goalkeeper coach, Roberto Negrisolo, as the 'Messi of goalkeepers'.

"This guy is a phenomenon. He is the number one of number ones," he was quoted as saying by Il Romanista.