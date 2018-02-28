Liverpool Handed Major Injury Boost That Could Dent Man Utd's Push for UCL Qualification

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp could have an entire squad to pick from this weekend when Newcastle travel to Anfield in the Premier League - a boost which could have ramifications down the road in Manchester.





For the first time this season, Nathaniel Clyne could be available for selection after getting through his first 90 minutes with the club's U23 squad following back surgery during the summer.





The Liverpool Echo also reports that Georginio Wijnaldum, Ben Woodburn and Danny Ings are expected to be available once again after fighting off a virus that kept them out of contention against West Ham last week.

Injury Update: On Loan Liverpool Star Suffers Injury Blow & Faces 4 Weeks Out Injured @thomp1987 https://t.co/N6GGmBs7NR — LiverpoolPro (@LiverpoolPro) February 28, 2018

Lastly, club captain Jordan Henderson is also set to be recalled to the Liverpool first-team after returning to training with the squad this week.

It will be a huge boost for the club to see their side return to full strength, not that their absentees have impacted Liverpool's quality in attack.

Although seeing the likes of Henderson and Clyne are unlikely to be the difference against Newcastle, or indeed against Porto in the Champions League, their return could offer the Reds a great chance at beating Manchester United next week.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

(You may also like Liverpool Plot to Sign Serie A Duo as They Plan to Bolster Squad Ahead of 2018/19 Title Challenge)

With the race for a spot in the top four this season heating up, neither side can afford to drop points at Old Trafford.

Although a defeat to Liverpool next week is unlikely to impact United's form so much that they fall into the Europa League places, the Red Devils could find themselves favourites to finish fourth in the league table - facing a gruelling playoff match for a place in the Champions League group stages next season.