Long-Term Liverpool Target Manuel Lanzini Approaches Firmino for Post-Match Shirt Swap

West Ham's Manuel Lanzini caused further speculation linking him with a move to Liverpool after the Argentine waited in the tunnel for a shirt-swap with Roberto Firmino.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with Lanzini in the last two transfer windows and it is believed that they see him as a potential replacement for Phillippe Coutinho.

Lanzini was flattered by these reports and Liverpool fans have grown excited after seeing the creative midfielder approach Firmino almost like a fan would in attempt to swap shirts with the Brazilian.

In no way does this confirm a deal is likely to happen, but it does appear as if Lanzini idolizes those at Liverpool and a move to Anfield would clearly be of interest to him.

He has been struggling with injury of late and returned to the side just in time to face Liverpool at the weekend. However, Lanzini could not prevent Liverpool romping to a 4-1 victory and he admittedly looked far from full fitness.

Manager David Moyes replaced Lanzini with just 58 minutes on the clock after the Argentine did little to impact the game. West Ham fans will be hoping that he is fit as soon as possible in order to help the club stay clear of the relegation zone.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The Hammers currently sit 13th in the Premier League which would normally be a fairly comfortable position to be in. However, this season presents one of the tightest relegation dog-fights the league has ever seen with just three points separating West Ham from the relegation places.

They face relegation rivals Swansea in a 'six-pointer' on Saturday and fans will hope to see Lanzini back to his best.