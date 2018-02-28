Man City Could Put Arsenal Clash in Jeopardy by Traveling on the Day of the Game

Manchester City are at risk of jeopardising Thursday night's Premier League clash with Arsenal at the Emirates if they choose to travel to London on the day of the game, the Sun have reported.

With Storm Emma forecast for the end of the week, the route from Manchester to the south is expected to be disrupted by bad weather.

But despite the predictions of travel chaos, City are currently sticking to their original plans to set off on Thursday.

The club's staff and players will take the train and are reportedly of the view that travelling the day before is not necessary.

Should they be delayed by the weather, however, they may be at risk of having to forfeit the game to Arsenal.

Premier League rules state that if any team is at fault for failing to fulfil a fixture, then their opponents would be awarded a 3-0 victory.

If the surrounding areas of the ground are deemed to be dangerous then the league may decide to call the fixture off.



City have, in previous years, travelled the day before games and stayed overnight in a hotel.

But they decided against a similar approach this time in order to ensure their squad had two full days of training before facing Arsenal.

Train services across the UK have already been disrupted by snow this week and the weather is expected to have taken a significant turn for the worse by Thursday.

Arsenal are working closely with local authorities to ensure the Emirates will be able to host the match.

Temperatures are expected to drop to minus-5C on Thursday and the safety of supporters outside the ground will need to be taken into consideration.