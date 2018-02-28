Manchester City Get Encouraging Update on Riyad Mahrez as Forward Continues to Impress

Manchester City will be pleased to see that transfer target Riyad Mahrez has impressed the Leicester camp after his restoration into the first team squad.

The 27-year-old was pursued by the league leaders for the majority of the winter transfer window, which subsequently caused the Algerian to hand in a transfer request in order to depart from the King Power.

The Foxes’ forward was absent for more than a weeks’ worth of first-team training after missing out on a move to the Etihad on deadline day, and questions were asked about his attitude.

The Algerian international returned to the squad on February 10, when his Leicester side came up against the club he's linked with at the Etihad.



Pep Guardiola is still intent on signing an attacker in the summer and it now seems that their January target has handled things in a professional manner at the King Power.

This was proclaimed first-hand by captain Wes Morgan, who told the Leicester Mercury: “He’s a good player – he’s getting straight back into it and I was glad to see him out there,”

“I think he looked more like himself. Everyone knows what’s happened after the transfer window but he has come in and got straight back to work. He’s always been focused. He’s been great – he’s settled back in as if he never went away so it’s fantastic for us and it’s fantastic for him.”

The 27-year-old joined Leicester in 2015 from Le Havre for £450k and has gone on to score 44 goals in 168 games for the Foxes.

The forward has been a crucial figure for Claud Puel's side this season as he's their second highest scorer in the Premier League with eight goals this term.

