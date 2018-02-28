Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed that Brazil forward Neymar will undergo an operation after spraining his ankle and breaking a bone in his foot while playing against Marseille on Sunday.

The former Barcelona man could miss up to eight weeks of action as a result, with the French side finally confirming plans to have him go under the knife ahead of what should be a crucial period in their season.

A statement on their official website reads: "At the end of the protocol initially planned for three days of care, a report was made today jointly by the medical staff of Paris Saint-Germain and that of the Brazilian selection.

"At the end of this report and in agreement with the player, it was decided to favor the surgical option. Neymar Jr will be operated at the end of the week in Brazil by Dr. Rodrigo Lasmar accompanied on site by Professor Saillant (Paris Saint-Germain)."

The player's father had previously stated that he expected his son to be sidelined for a period of around six to eight weeks.

"PSG know that they won't have Neymar in the next few games and that they won't have Neymar for the next six weeks at least," he said to ESPN Brasil.

"Because this treatment is going to take six to eight weeks, we know that, whether it is surgery or conventional, it will be six or eight weeks."

Neymar, who joined the French supremos for a world-record fee last summer, has scored 28 goals and delivered 16 assists in just 30 appearances for his new team.

He is now unavailable for the side's important Champions League clash against Real Madrid, and is also likely to be out for the rest of the season.