'Proud to Play Here': Former Arsenal Star Tomas Rosicky Opens Up About His Time With Arsenal

Tomas Rosicky established himself as a fan favourite amongst the Arsenal faithful during his spell at the Emirates, and says he’ll “never regret spending so many years here”.

The ex-Czech international returned to the Emirates Stadium during the match against Everton in February, to be acknowledged as a member of Arsenal’s 100 club, which aims to formally recognise some of the Club's greatest former players.

The former midfielder became the 75th member to be rewarded with this prestigious accolade and he follows the likes of Thierry Henry, Ian Wright, Patrick Viera and Denis Bergkamp in joining the respected club.

“Obviously it’s always great to be here, because I was here for so many years, so it was great,” he told Arsenal's official website. “It was a bit of a surprise, I didn’t expect such a nice welcome again.

“I always had a great relationship with the fans. When I was playing, I was always proud to play for Arsenal and I think they could see it. I enjoyed very much playing for Arsenal. The way he [Arsène Wenger] sees football is great for the players.

"He lets you express yourself, and the pass and move style, which I always liked, was a perfect fit for me and for Arsenal. I only have good memories - it was great and I’ll never regret spending so many years here.”

The 37-year-old spent a decade with the Gunners, between 2006 and 2016, making 246 appearances and scoring 28 goals during that time.

He also helped them win - and then retain - the FA Cup in 2014 and 2015. Rosicky went on to finished his playing career with Sparta Prague before going on to explore a career in coaching.