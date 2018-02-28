Raphael Varane Insists Real Madrid 'Can't Give Up On La Liga' After Defeat at Espanyol

Raphael Varane has claimed that Real Madrid "can't give up on La Liga" after falling to a late defeat at Espanyol on Tuesday night.

Gerard Moreno's last minute winner condemned Los Blancos to a fifth league defeat of the season and left them 14 points behind Barcelona having played a game more.

But Varane has insisted that La Liga has not been written off by he and his teammates despite this season's struggles.

"We always have to give our best when we pull this shirt on," Varane said - quoted by ESPN. "We can't give up on La Liga. We have to show the same drive. We're not looking at the points.

"We have to focus on the games and try to win them because that's what this badge demands of us. You can never write us off."

Real Madrid travel to Paris Saint-Germain in the second-leg of their Champions League last-16 clash next week with a 3-1 lead, and Varane added that Tuesday night's defeat will have no impact on the potentially season defining trip to France.

"We always want to win. This won't have any effect on the PSG game," he said. "Regardless of whether Neymar plays or not, it'll be tough because they'll come out all guns blazing. We're ready for it and will continue with our preparations."

Varane's defensive teammate Nacho, meanwhile, said: "It's not normal. We're used to winning titles. We're still involved in a special competition, in the Champions League, and have to prepare for it and go into it full of confidence."