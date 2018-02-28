Real Madrid Star 'Confides in Cristiano Ronaldo' Over Dream Liverpool Move Amid Transfer Rumours

Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas has reportedly confided in Cristiano Ronaldo about his desire to leave the Spanish capital this summer to complete a move to Liverpool.

According to Spanish outlet Diario Gol, Navas is desperate to fix Liverpool's goalkeeper dilemma after finding his reputation at the Santiago Bernabéu become similar to that of Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius at Anfield.

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

It is understood that Florentino Pérez, Real Madrid's club president, has already started drafting a shortlist of replacements ahead of the summer transfer window - with Thibaut Courtois and David De Gea high up on his wishlist.

A change in between the sticks in Madrid could pave the way for Navas for complete a move to Liverpool and the Costa Rican has even informed Cristiano Ronaldo of his intention to move to Anfield this summer.

Liverpool are known to be interested in signing a goalkeeper this summer, with fans hoping that the club will finally move for a shot-stopper who they deem to be world class.

Id love Keylor Navas at Liverpool if we can’t get Alisson! — LFCelliot (@Dickinej06Lfc) February 24, 2018

Although there are tenuous links suggesting that Atlético Madrid star Jan Oblak could arrive this summer, Liverpool's most concrete interest appears to lie with AS Roma's Alisson.

The 25-year-old has filled the void left by Juventus-bound Wojciech Szczęsny brilliantly this year and the Giallorossi could secure Champions League football once again next season, largely thanks to the performances of Alisson.