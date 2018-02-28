Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has revealed that the club won't be rushing into a decision over the future of James Rodriguez.

The Colombian joined the German side on a two-year loan from Real Madrid last summer and has scored four goals along with six assists in 13 Bundesliga starts for his new team.

Bayern do have the option of making the deal a permanent one after the loan spell dries up, yet Rummenigge has indicated that they won't make a decision until then, despite the impact Rodriguez has had on the team.

— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) February 28, 2018

"It was Carlo Ancelotti's idea to get him and I think that was a very good idea," the CEO said, via the club's Twitter account.

"He has developed really well, particularly under Jupp Heynckes. He has become a very important player for us, technically and strong, with a wonderful shot and a great free kick like we saw recently in Leverkusen.

"We're benefiting from his way of playing because he's evolved into a playmaker."

"He's on loan with Bayern for two years," Rumenigge added.

"And then we have the option to buy him out of his contract for €42m, if I'm not mistaken. Of course, that's still a lot of money even if we saw some really crazy figures during the last transfer window.

"We will wait and see what happens and decide what to do. However, that won't happen in 2018 because we have plenty of time to decide and the purchasing option won't expire."