Sam Allardyce States Outcast Davy Klaassen Must 'Improve' Before Being Given First Team Opportunity

By 90Min
February 28, 2018

Sam Allardyce has claimed that Davy Klaassen, who hasn't made a Premier League appearance since October, will get an opportunity to impress the Everton hierarchy at some point in the near future.

However, he also warned the Dutch midfielder that he has to "take that opportunity" when it comes his way if Klaassen wants to revitalise his career at Goodison Park.

Despite putting pen to paper on a high-profile deal with Everton for £24m last summer, Klaassen has failed to impress in Merseyside but Allardyce did confirm that the hard-working midfielder hasn't been slacking off in training as a result of his limited playing time.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

"At the moment Davy Klaassen comes in and trains as best as he possibly can and does all that he can on a regular basis," Allardyce said - quoted by the Liverpool Echo. "He’s not a sulker, he tries his hardest every time he comes into training

"But at the moment we see what we see, and we see the qualities of the players and haven’t quite seen that in Davy to encourage us to put him in.

"He’s got big competition and that big competition is something you have to accept and try and improve so if you do get the chance then you take that opportunity," he added. "Maybe somewhere down the line we will give him an opportunity."

