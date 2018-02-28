Spanish Report Claims Klopp Has Told Liverpool Owners He 'Loves' Real Madrid Midfielder

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly keen on luring out of favour Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos to Anfield, with the Spaniard currently frustrated with being on the fringes of Zinedine Zidane's side.

Only days after the Daily Star reported that Klopp had contacted Real Madrid over the availability of loaned out playmaker James Rodriguez, reports are emerging that the German is interested in another Real Madrid midfielder; this time a much more realistic target in want away youngster Ceballos.

According to Diario Gol, Klopp has told Fenway Sports Group (owners of Liverpool) "I love Dani Ceballos", and a deal is in the pipeline as the Reds' boss looks to overhaul his squad in the search for Premier League glory.

The report claims that an initial season long loan deal could be on the cards for the 21-year-old, with an option to make the move permanent should Ceballos hit certain targets during his time at Anfield.

The player in question hasn't even been at Madrid for a year yet, and is already said to be desperate to escape the Bernabeu. After moving to Los Blancos from Real Betis, Ceballos has spent his time on the periphery of the squad, with the likes of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric obvious choices ahead of him.

Already moving to Merseyside in the summer is RB Leipzig's Naby Keita, and Liverpool have strongly been linked with Napoli pair Jorginho and Piotr Zielinski.

It seems that central midfield is an area Klopp is looking to strengthen in the closed season, with Roma goalkeeper Alisson also been lined up between the sticks.