West Ham Set to Offer Star Man New Bumper Contract in Bid to Ward Off Liverpool Interest

West Ham United are keen to tie down their Argentine midfielder Manuel Lanzini to a new deal in an attempt to keep the player, considered one of the most important in the team, at the club.

According to football.london, although the 25-year-old already has a contract that runs until 2020, manager David Moyes is worried Lanzini will have his head turned by the likes of Liverpool or Tottenham, who have both been linked with moves in the past, unless the Hammers offer him an improved deal.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

However, this is said to depend on West Ham avoiding relegation this season, and according to Claret and Hugh, a club insider told the website: "If we stay up a new deal will be on the table for him. However, he has a couple of years left on this one plus another year’s option so there’s no rush. He’s our player.”





Lanzini has been a revelation since signing first on loan and then permanently from Al Jazira Club in 2015.





His attack-minded play and dribbling ability has made him a fan favourite at the London Stadium, and Hammers fans will no doubt be praying that the ex-River Plate man agrees a new deal.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

The player was ruled out for a month after suffering an injury during a game against Bournemouth in late January, but recently returned in his side's 4-1 loss against Liverpool.





He will certainly be looking to make an impression in a crucial run of fixtures for the Hammers as they face fellow relegation-battling sides Swansea City and Southampton in March.