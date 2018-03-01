Antoine Griezmann Apologises for 'Shushing' Fans & Shares Ominous Words Regarding His Future

After last night's extraordinary four goal haul in Atletico Madrid's comfortable 4-0 over Leganes, Antoine Griezmann - in his post match interview - ominously addressed his future.

The 26-year-old now has 20 goals in competitions this season, but it is a year which has also come with its drama. Speculation remains rife over Griezmann's future in Madrid and reports have escalated to claim that a deal has been agreed with long term admirers Barcelona.

Griezmann has remained coy about his future until last night, which has caused a strained relationship with the Atleti fans. In February, the striker was spotted shushing his own fans who were jeering him for holding the ball for too long. After the Leganes victory, Griezmann apologised for the gesture, but it came with some foreboding words which hinted at his imminent departure.

Griezmann apologised to fans for recent hushing gesture, but when asked to commit future long term: "Now we are all enjoying ourselves, and hopefully I will have this affection [from the fans] until the end.” — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) February 28, 2018

When asked about committing his future to Atletico, Griezmann spoke about the incident with his fans, but failed to divulge what his plans were next summer.

"I am trying to bring joy to the fans," he said, as quoted by ESPN. "I can make mistakes, in things that I say, or telling the fans to be quiet, but not [when playing] out on the pitch."

Atletico's next league game is against Barcelona in what could prove to be a title decider. Atleti are four points behind the league leaders, but Barca have a game in hand.

For Griezmann, the game could prove to be an audition for his potential move to Barcelona. What he said next will not fill Atleti fans with much hope of their star striker staying at the club.

"I am very happy and looking to keep going like this. Now we are all enjoying ourselves, and hopefully I will have this affection [from the fans] until the end."

When 'the end' for Griezmann at Atleti is remains anyone's guess. But if reports and rumours are to be believed, the end could be coming sooner rather than later.