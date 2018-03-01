If anything can be learned from Barcelona's extended pursuit of former Liverpool talisman Philippe Coutinho, it's that Barca get their man in the end.

All signs are pointing to a similar story regarding Atletico Madrid star striker Antoine Griezmann as momentum continues to gather about the Frenchman's proposed move to Catalonia.

Seven goals in two matches from Griezmann has helped Atleti keep chase with La Liga leaders Barcelona. Atletico will go up against Barca in their next game in which could prove to be a title decider. The sub-plot of this game will be Griezmann playing against his potential suitors, where he will surely aim to put on a show.

Despite all the rumors and speculation, it seems that club president Enrique Cerezo is able to joke amid all the reports that Atleti are set to lose their biggest asset. After previous reports claimed that a €100m deal had been agreed with Barca, Cerezo laughed off the rumors:

"The only thing that Griezmann has signed with Barcelona is that he will try to score 3 or 4 goals against them," joked Cerezo on Radio Marca, as quoted by 101 Great Goals.

Last summer, it would have cost Barcelona €200m after his release clause rose temporarily during Atletico's transfer ban. At the end of this season, Griezmann will be available for half of that sum.

If Barcelona beat Las Palmas on Thursday night they will restore their lead at the top of La Liga to seven points. Victory this weekend could be Atleti's best chance to catch Barcelona as they will aim to inflict on the Catalans their first league defeat of the season.