Leicester Striker Could Return From Injury for Saturday's Match Against Bournemouth

Leicester striker Shinji Okazaki could return from injury this weekend for the Foxes' Saturday clash against Bournemouth.

The Japan international had been sidelined with a knee problem but his return to full fitness is a major boost for manager Claude Puel, who has been without Okazaki for the last three games.

Claude Puel provides an update on the fitness of @okazakiofficial, who has been out for three weeks ➡️ https://t.co/BgSKgkQjtA pic.twitter.com/hZrwsI7TgZ — Leicester City (@LCFC) March 1, 2018

The 31-year-old, who has scored six Premier League goals so far this season, last featured for Leicester in the 1-1 draw with Swansea in February but Puel confirmed on Thursday he is in contention for a place in Saturday's squad.

“He came back this week with the squad and we will see tomorrow if he can come into the [matchday] squad for the next game or not,” Puel told reporters, as quoted by Leicester's website. “I will see if he is match fit or not.”

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

Jamie Vardy has started up front consistently for Leicester this season and is the club's main source of goals, having netted 15 in all competitions this term, but Okazaki's potential return is a lift for Puel.





Leicester could revert back to a 4-4-2 formation for the weekend after fielding five in midfield in the 1-1 draw with Stoke, with Matty James slotting in alongside Wilfred Ndidi in central midfield.





Having gone four games without a win in the Premier League, Puel will be hoping Okazaki is fit, firing and ready for the challenge of Bournemouth, who themselves have won two of their last four matches.