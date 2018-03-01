Liverpool Eyeing Swoop for Yet Another Southampton Player With Gabon Midfielder Now Targeted

Liverpool are plotting to raid Southampton yet again, this time for Gabonese midfielder Mario Lemina.

That is according to French source L'Equipe, who claim that the Reds have taken up a keen interest after Arsenal dropped their pursuit of the 24-year-old.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Lemina moved to St Mary's for a club-record fee of £15.4m at the beginning of the season but has only managed one goal in 19 appearances so far.

He was understood to be a target for Arsenal before joining the Saints, but the Gunners are no longer intent on signing him after making two key acquisitions during the January transfer window.

The Anfield side have snatched Rickie Lambert, Adam Lallana, Nathaniel Clyne, Dejan Lovren, Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk from Southampton in recent times, and Jurgen Klopp is now said to be planning yet another swoop for a Saints player at the end of the season.

Sous contrat jusqu'en 2022 avec Southampton, Mario Lemina est dans le viseur de Liverpool https://t.co/cUziazQBjg pic.twitter.com/T2XN4OqsUK — L'ÉQUIPE (@lequipe) March 1, 2018

(You may also be interested in: Liverpool Set to Make Summer Signings Following Announcement of New Profits for the Year)

Klopp is already preparing for the arrival of Naby Keita from RB Leipzig in the summer, but also expects to lose Emre Can, with the German's contract set to expire in June.

"Emre is here in the moment and that is the most important thing,” the manager told reporters in January.





“We have to create a situation where players want to stay – that's all we can do as a club, as a team and me as a manager.

“For me, there is no problem if Emre plays like he is in the moment.

“Especially with the injury of Hendo (Jordan Henderson), he's been playing pretty much all the time which is really difficult."