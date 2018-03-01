Newcastle Loan Star Islam Slimani May Still Have to Wait a Few More Weeks for Club Debut

By 90Min
Newcastle striker Islam Slimani may have to wait until the end of March to make his club debut, in a bitter blow for the Magpies.

The Algerian was signed on transfer deadline day on loan from Leicester, but is yet to appear for the Toon Army a month on from the switch.

The 29-year-old has been nursing a thigh injury and the expectation was that he'd be ready for action around this time, but as reported by the Chronicle (via African Football), he may not be ready until the end of the month.

The former Sporting CP hitman is likely to remain sidelined against Liverpool and Southampton for the next couple of rounds of fixtures, and he won't be able to face Tottenham because that game is to be rescheduled because they beat Rochdale in the FA Cup fifth round.

It will mean that Slimani could be forced to wait until March 31 when the club face Huddersfield to finally make his debut, which will not go down well with the supporters who will feel frustrated by the signing.

That said, should Newcastle still be flirting with relegation in a month's time and Slimani comes in and makes a positive impact, then all will be forgiven.

That certainly could be a possibility - the striker scored 57 goals in 109 games for Sporting, and showed glimpses at Leicester but was never really able to oust Jamie Vardy or Shinji Okazaki from the starting XI at the King Power.

