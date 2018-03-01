Real Madrid Boosted as Key Man Returns to Training Ahead of Crunch PSG Clash

Real Madrid defender Marcelo returned to training on Thursday to give Zinedine Zidane a major boost ahead of the Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain next week.

The Brazilian is expected to feature against the Parisians to help Los Blancos build on their 3-1 advantage in the last 16 of the competition, where he could even play a small role in his side's league clash against Getafe on Saturday - as per MARCA.

Having been a key member of Zidane's side this season, Marcelo's return to action after missing three games will be a welcome addition as the defender starred in Real's first leg against PSG.

Whilst the Brazlian looks set to return to the fold in time for the highly-anticipated clash, in addition to Jesús Vallejo return to training after a month out, Zidane is still sweating over the fitness of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. Both key players face a race against time for Tuesday's encounter.





The pair remain in the treatment room due to a knee and hamstring injury respectively and whilst Modric is the more likely of the two to be ready in time for Tuesday the duo are not expected to start together regardless of any progress made in the days leading up the game, as the risk would be too great.

Zidane remains optimistic that the pair will receive a green light ahead of the trip to Paris as he would welcome the option of having the players to choose from.





However, whilst he awaits news on his own players the Frenchman will have been buoyed by the news that Neymar has been ruled out of the game with a long-term injury.