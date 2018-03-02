Exciting Fulham Starlet Ryan Sessegnon Claims He Would 'Be Ready' for Shock England World Cup Call

Fulham wonderkid Ryan Sessegnon has claimed he will be ready if picked for England's squad for this summer's World Cup in Russia.

The 17-year-old has been in fine form this season, and is reportedly being monitored by Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Manchester United.

"If I did get the call, it would be a fantastic achievement," Sessegnon told the Evening Standard.

"I’ll be ready if I get the call. If I don’t, I’ll be cheering them on the TV hoping they do well. It is nice for the [Fulham] gaffer to say that [he deserves a call-up]. Who knows? Hopefully it will happen."

Sessegnon, who has grown comfortable in his new left wing role having been pushed forward from left back, reflected on being a part of the England Under-19 side that won the European Championships last summer.

He added: "2017 was a great year for England’s youth age groups. To win that Under-19s Euros does give you that confidence and knowing how to win a major tournament.

"If I was to get the call for Russia, I’d know something about tournament football and people say that has often been England’s problem.

"It is at a lower level but the experience of coming through a tournament successfully can only be a good thing if I get the chance to go up the age groups."

"I want to move on and improve and keep getting better," he added.

Sessegnon's progression from left back to left winger has naturally drawn comparisons with Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale. The youngster says it would be 'fantastic' to be the next youngster from a London team who play in white to have such a successful career.

“When I was younger, I looked at Luke Shaw and Gareth Bale as attacking left backs. It is a bit too soon to compare me but it is good to be likened to someone like Gareth. If I can get to have the career he has had would be fantastic.”



