Not Good Enough: West Ham Fans React After Seeing Club Linked With Harry Arter

West Ham fans just don't seem very excited at the prospect of signing Harry Arter from Bournemouth.

The Daily Mail (H/T HITC) recently linked the Cherries midfielder with the Hammers, claiming that David Moyes side look very likely to land him. But fans certainly think that their club can do better and have had their say on Twitter.

West Ham's chances of signing Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter in the summer are looking increasingly good. (via @MirrorFootball) pic.twitter.com/CXR9JzO1ks — West Ham Fan Zone (@WHUFCFZ) February 28, 2018

Arter has been at Bournemouth since 2010, having begun his youth career at Charlton Athletic. Other reports claim that the Cherries have already identified a replacement in the form of Lokomotiv Moscow’s Anton Miranchuk, a signing who would pave the way for the 28-year-old to move to the London Stadium.





While some supporters seem okay with the idea of having Arter playing for them next season, the majority don't seem very thrilled.





Take a look at some of the reactions from Twitter below:

Good. Finally some players with names i can actally pronounce — Craig Thompson (@MrThompsonBrit) February 28, 2018

Surely we can do better — Tom Pearson (@TomPearson8) March 1, 2018

What a signing that would be @KeithW16 — Martyn Hobbs (@MartynHobbs12) February 28, 2018

yeah a truly dreadful one — dean hodges (@ludowhufc) March 1, 2018

He really isn't very good — Paul Himself (@Paulie_Cashews) February 28, 2018

