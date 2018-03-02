Not Good Enough: West Ham Fans React After Seeing Club Linked With Harry Arter

By 90Min
March 02, 2018

West Ham fans just don't seem very excited at the prospect of signing Harry Arter from Bournemouth.

The Daily Mail (H/T HITC) recently linked the Cherries midfielder with the Hammers, claiming that David Moyes side look very likely to land him. But fans certainly think that their club can do better and have had their say on Twitter.

Arter has been at Bournemouth since 2010, having begun his youth career at Charlton Athletic. Other reports claim that the Cherries have already identified a replacement in the form of Lokomotiv Moscow’s Anton Miranchuk, a signing who would pave the way for the 28-year-old to move to the London Stadium.


While some supporters seem okay with the idea of having Arter playing for them next season, the majority don't seem very thrilled.


Take a look at some of the reactions from Twitter below: 

(You may also be interested in:  West Ham Set to Offer Star Man New Bumper Contract in Bid to Ward Off Liverpool Interest)

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now