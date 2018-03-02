Ousmane Dembele Reveals What Action He Has Taken to Keep Himself Fit for Barcelona Duty

Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele has revealed the measures he has taken to ensure he is in the best possible physical condition moving forward after suffering an injury ravaged first season at Camp Nou following his €145m arrival from Borussia Dortmund.

Dembele ruptured a hamstring muscle just 29 minute into his full Barça debut in September and was sidelined for four months as a result. He returned in early January, but further hamstring trouble again ruled him out and he's started just once in La Liga since.

Now, the 20-year-old is taking the mature approach and is making sure to look after himself in the best way he can.

"The first games have helped me to adapt. I've hired an osteopath and a cook. Diet is essential for a player and I have to look after myself," Dembele explained in an interview with the latest edition of French magazine Onze Mondial.

He is even taking the positives out of his lengthy absence coming when it did, because it means he won't be forced to miss the business end of the season.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

"I was injured but I was able to keep myself calm and serene," he said. "I thought that it was better that it happened at the start of the season than at the end, when the most important games come."

Dembele, who was deliberately left out of the recent Champions League clash with Chelsea, played the final 15 minutes as Barça drew 1-1 with Las Palmas on Thursday night. It remains to be seen if he will be involved when the team faces second place Atletico Madrid at the weekend.