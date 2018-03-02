Paul Pogba 'Refuses to Speak About Mourinho' in Reported Indicator of Player/Manager Tension

Paul Pogba has stoked the fire in terms of his tension with Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho by refusing to speak on the issue.

He was in Stockholm this week with teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic to open a Padel centre. He diverted the Mourinho issue while speaking to the Express: "I'm only here to support Zlatan and talk about Padel."

The rumours over Pogba and Mourinho's relationship have developed from the Frenchman being substituted, dropped and even calling in sick over the past month. The midfielder is reportedly concerned over his place in the team.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

He did, however, speak about United defender Victor Lindelof's start at the club, saying: "His season has been very good. He shows the quality on the pitch, he has shown to the world and for all supporters what he can do.

"He is a very good player and we need him. He is a nice person off the pitch too, you must not forget that it is his first season. It's never easy for the first year in England.

Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic in Sweden this evening. #mufc pic.twitter.com/qfgGCnCVDN — United Xtra (@utdxtra) March 1, 2018

“He is a player who adapts very well. He is a quality player. He has been doing well. He has won big titles and played with big players already in Benfica, so he is not new to the football world."

Pogba started this season well, but since then his form has declined. He only has three goals in the league this season, although he also has nine assists, which is over double his total for his last campaign.

The ex-Juventus star was dropped for United's Champions League game against Sevilla, however he was included in their 2-1 win over Chelsea last weekend.