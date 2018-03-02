Real Madrid will look to get back on track in La Liga when Los Blancos host Getafe on Saturday.

Real is coming off a shocking 1-0 loss to Levante, a defeat that dropped the defending La Liga and Champions League champions to 15 points behind rivals Barcelona in the league table. Real is in good shape in the Champions League, however, as the side beat Paris St. Germain 3-1 at home in the round of 16. The second leg of that tie looms large, as Real takes on PSG in Paris on Tuesday, March 6.

Getafe is having a solid season and currently sits in 10th place 36 points. The club is coming off a comfortable 3-0 win over Deportivo La Coruna.

When these two teams met in their previous La Liga match this season, Real eeked out a 2-1 win on Oct. 14.

How to watch

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV.