Record Signing Makes Frank Admission on Arsenal Teammates' Attitudes Following Man City Hammering

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has seemingly piled more pressure on Arsene Wenger after he admitted Arsenal were "resigned" to losing against Manchester City on Thursday.

Pressure is mounting on the Gunners boss after his side fell to a second 3-0 defeat at City's hands in four days, with the Premier League loss coming hot on the heels of the Carabao Cup final defeat at Wembley last Sunday.

And speaking to French TV station SFR (h/t the Mirror) Aubameyang - a £56m January acquisition - claimed that some of his teammates had appeared to not hold out any hope of actually stopping Pep Guardiola's league leaders at the Emirates.

He lamented: "There is a lot of disappointment. We are not happy with our displays either tonight or Sunday. We could not score that goal that could have pushed us on. City play very well too. The way they play, they are one of the best teams in the world.

“Obviously it is not easy when you cannot score a goal to give us extra energy. There are maybe some players who are a bit resigned.”

Wenger has had to bat away suggestions that he will throw in the towel at the end of the season, but more and more Arsenal supporters are calling for the veteran manager to step down over what they feel is a long overdue departure.

The north Londoners, who have now lost seven of their 13 matches since the turn of the year, find themselves languishing in sixth place in the standings after Thursday's humbling.

And Aubameyang, who missed a penalty during that contest, now believes that winning this season's Europa League is Arsenal's best hope of qualifying for next season's Champions League.

He added: “I think obviously the Europa League is a good option to qualify for the Champions League. Now the route is not easy – 10 points from fourth place.

"It is going to be very hard but he will fight till the end. The championship is not finished – this is the Premier League, anything can happen.”