Sam Allardyce Angers Everton Fans as Blues Boss Compares Club to Relegation-Threatened Duo

By 90Min
March 02, 2018

Sam Allardyce has incensed Everton fans on social media after he labelled the Toffees as being in the same bracket as West Ham United and Newcastle.

The Blues boss was speaking to the press ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Burnley when he explained why he thought that Everton's expectation levels were similar to those of the other clubs he had managed.

It was a comment that has not sat well with Toffees supporters, and Blues fans, former players  and critics flocked to Twitter after his media briefing to lay into the 63-year-old over his comments:

Meanwhile, Allardyce also admitted his 'surprise' at seeing media reports that his job at Goodison Park was under threat.

The ex-England and Crystal Palace gaffer signed an 18-month deal with Everton in late November as he took up the reins following Ronald Koeman's sacking a month earlier.

Allardyce had admitted upon his arrival that his future would be determined by winning games and playing an entertaining brand of football.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

But, with neither of those coming consistently for him or his players over the past two months, talk has turned to who could replace him in the dugout in L4.

Allardyce, however, saw no reason for him to be handed his P45 and he launched a stoic defence of his brief reign thus far.

He told the Liverpool Echo: "I think I've answered this question many times. I'm here as long as I win football matches. If you don't, it doesn't matter how long your contract is, you lose your job.

"At the moment we're in a very good position and I'm slightly surprised by the speculation. We're not good enough away from home but we're good enough at home.

"On where we started down in the bottom end with everyone talking about relegation to where we are now, Burnley's magnificent season means that if we beat them we're level on points with them on Saturday."

