Sam Allardyce Angers Everton Fans as Blues Boss Compares Club to Relegation-Threatened Duo

Sam Allardyce has incensed Everton fans on social media after he labelled the Toffees as being in the same bracket as West Ham United and Newcastle.

The Blues boss was speaking to the press ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Burnley when he explained why he thought that Everton's expectation levels were similar to those of the other clubs he had managed.



Allardyce says the expectation at Everton: "is the same as Newcastle and the same as West Ham. Everton have won a lot more in the past but the expectation is as big as at West Ham and Newcastle." — Andy Hunter (@AHunterGuardian) March 2, 2018

It was a comment that has not sat well with Toffees supporters, and Blues fans, former players and critics flocked to Twitter after his media briefing to lay into the 63-year-old over his comments:

I'm starting to think he wants to be sacked, these short term jobs must pay better and have more perks



Summer off every year and only work November to May, not bad for a bloke at his time of life — mark van marle (@markvanmarle) March 2, 2018

If that’s what he thinks he’s 100% not the right man to take the club forward! — Kevin Campbell (@1kevincampbell) March 2, 2018

Clearly taking the piss this fella now..... https://t.co/JUxY6yIpVm — Ernie Edwards (@ernie_21) March 2, 2018

Allardyce surprised at speculation that he’ll be leaving then calling us Newcastle / West Ham. Brilliant. — Everton Aren't We (@EvertonArentWe) March 2, 2018

Sam Allardyce’s continued attempts to shift the blame for his Everton failings get more offensive with every week that passes. Theresa May will be drawing on him for inspiration soon enough — Richard Buxton (@RichardBuxton_) March 2, 2018

Allardyce's demeanor in these press conferences often seems a world-weary 'what do you expect me to do about it?' semi-neutral observer of #Everton when in fact he's earning £9m on 18-month deal and, granted in a relatively brief spell, has made changes which are open to scrutiny — Greg O'Keeffe (@GregOK) March 2, 2018

We definitely have the wrong manager — markwalsh (@madmiyagi) March 2, 2018

Meanwhile, Allardyce also admitted his 'surprise' at seeing media reports that his job at Goodison Park was under threat.

The ex-England and Crystal Palace gaffer signed an 18-month deal with Everton in late November as he took up the reins following Ronald Koeman's sacking a month earlier.

Allardyce had admitted upon his arrival that his future would be determined by winning games and playing an entertaining brand of football.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in Sam Allardyce States Outcast Davy Klaassen 'Must Improve' Before Being Given First Team Opportunity)



But, with neither of those coming consistently for him or his players over the past two months, talk has turned to who could replace him in the dugout in L4.

Allardyce, however, saw no reason for him to be handed his P45 and he launched a stoic defence of his brief reign thus far.

AWAY DAY WOE FOR EVERTON 😟



Why Everton's poor form on the road reflects wider problems for Sam Allardyce: https://t.co/dy8q7gqkhc pic.twitter.com/QRsp8bdrMF — Sky Sports PL (@SkySportsPL) March 2, 2018

He told the Liverpool Echo: "I think I've answered this question many times. I'm here as long as I win football matches. If you don't, it doesn't matter how long your contract is, you lose your job.

"At the moment we're in a very good position and I'm slightly surprised by the speculation. We're not good enough away from home but we're good enough at home.

"On where we started down in the bottom end with everyone talking about relegation to where we are now, Burnley's magnificent season means that if we beat them we're level on points with them on Saturday."