Tottenham Frontman Harry Kane Named Player of the Year at Annual London Football Awards

Tottenham striker Harry Kane continued his outstanding season by being awarded the Player of the Year accolade at the London football awards.

Kane was up against fellow Spurs stars Heung-min Son and Christian Eriksen, as well as Chelsea stalwart Cesar Azpilicueta and Crystal Palace wing-wizard Wilfried Zaha.

🏆Very proud to win the @premierleague player of the year at the London Football Awards last night. Great work done by the @Willow_Fdn 👏 #LFA18 pic.twitter.com/3HLSQonNL5 — Harry Kane (@HKane) March 2, 2018

Despite the competition, there was no real surprise to see Kane scoop the award given his remarkable year in 2017. The Englishman's 56-goal haul meant he bagged more goals than anyone else across Europe's top leagues during the calendar year.

And Kane has continued this form into 2018, already notching 11 times since the turn of the year including his 100th Premier League goal and Sunday's London derby winner at Selhurst Park.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Other notable winners on the night were former England boss Roy Hodgson earning the Manager of the Year award for turning around Crystal Palace's fortunes, whilst Fulham's 17-year-old wonder kid Ryan Sessegnon was named Young Player of the Year.

Sessegnon has found the next a highly impressive 13 times this campaign and could well be a future team mate of Kane's, with his performances reportedly catching the eye of Mauricio Pochettino among others.

Next up for Kane and Tottenham is Saturday's domestic clash with Huddersfield, before all eyes turn to Wednesday night's huge UEFA Champions League last 16 second leg against Juventus at Wembley, with the tie poised at 2-2.